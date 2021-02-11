Locket clicks photo with patient, Swasthya Sathi saves her life

KOLKATA: Lata Rao, a resident of Gondal Para area in Hooghly accused the local BJP MP Locket Chatterjee of turning a deaf ear to her appeal when she fell ill and required emergency surgery.



Chatterjee had performed a photo session in Rao's house a few months ago while having food along with some other BJP leaders.

Rao's family allegedly urged the MP for her help as the woman required emergency surgical intervention.

P Anand Rao, patient's husband alleged that they received no help from the local BJP MP at the time of need.

He also admitted that Swasthya Sathi scheme, the flagship health scheme run by the Mamata Banerjee government has turned saviour for the family.

"My wife has successfully undergone surgery for the Swasthya Sathi scheme. We have received the Swasthya Sathi card which enabled us to avail the health services. We are thankful to our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee whose brain child, Swasthya Sathi scheme has brought fortune for the people of Bengal," he said.

"I admitted my wife at a local private hospital where she was treated free of cost," the patient's husband claimed.

Chatterjee had a food session at Rao's house on December 5 last year but she did not extend a helping hand at the time of crisis, the family alleged. Meanwhile, the state government has spent more than Rs 380 crore in the past two months after the Swasthya Sathi scheme was launched in a massive scale.