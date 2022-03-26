Locket Chatterjee dropped from BJP's list of campaigners

kolkata: BJP MP, Locket Chatterjee, has been dropped from the list of campaigners in the forthcoming by-elections in Asansol and Ballygunge.



The by-elections will be held on April 12. Chatterjee, who was in-charge of party's campaign in Uttarakhand, was dropped from the list of campaigners on Friday. BJP senior leaders refused to comment on the matter. Chatterjee had questioned the inability of the leadership that had apparently led to the party's debacle in the municipal election.

The list of campaigners includes Amit Malviya, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani, Arjun Munda, Babulal Marandi, Giriraj Singh, Annapurna Devi Yadav, Biplab Dev and Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Party MPs including Subhas Sarkar, Shantanu Thakur and Arjun Singh will campaign for the party's nominees along with Bharati Ghosh, Debashree Chowdhury, Rahul Sinha and Jitendra Tiwari.

BJP has fielded Agnimitra Paul, party's MLA from Asansol South seat, against Shatrughan Sinha of Trinamool Congress.

BJP has nominated Keya Ghosh against Babul Supriyo of Trinamool Congress in Ballygunge Assembly seat.