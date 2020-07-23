Lockdown woes: Railway porters in dire straits as passengers train service is halted

Kolkata: Railway porters are in a fix due to halt on passenger trains in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.



While the Indian Railways has decided to suspend the regular train services till August 12 and running few special trains, lesser footfall of passengers at railway stations has stripped porters of hope to recover from the financial lows.

"Earlier, during the pre lockdown period, a porter used to earn Rs 800 after carrying luggage of train passengers on a normal day. Now, they are earning between Rs 50 and Rs 100 on a daily basis," said Jabit Yadav, representative of Coolie Association.

He reiterated that coolies work for the Indian Railways which comes under the Centre. The central government

doesn't give them salaries because they are not permanent railways employees.

"The Railways provide coolies with OPD hospital services, one-time travel pass and uniforms. We have tweeted Union Railway minister Piyush Goyal seeking financial aid in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Till now we have not received any response from his end," pointed out Yadav.

At present, only 11 special trains are running from Howrah station. Four special trains are running from Sealdah station. No suburban trains are running from Howrah and Sealdah stations.

While 101 trains (including long distance and local trains) used to run from Sealdah station, around 600 trains (including long distance and local trains) used to run from Howrah station during pre-lockdown period on a daily basis.

There are around 20,000 coolies across the country. Earlier, 618 coolies used to work in Howrah station and 400 coolies at Sealdah station. Most of them have returned to their home town in Jharkhand or Bihar.

"Only 150 coolies, who do not have any other means of livelihood, working at Howrah station. Around 10 of them are working at Sealdah station. Because of the virus, no one wants us to touch their belongings," said Sri Lal, a coolie at Howrah station.