Lockdown in state's containment zones for 7 days from 5 pm today

Kolkata: Rigorous implementation of lockdown will be imposed from 5 pm on Thursday for the next seven days in broader containment zones to stem the relentless spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengal.



The state government has clarified that unlike the previous one, this time, the lockdown is restricted only to the containment zones where people have been urged to stay indoors unless there is an emergency.

The state government has released the list of containment zones in Kolkata, Howrah and North 24-Parganas on Wednesday while the same will be made available for the remaining districts on Thursday.

Police have been directed "to be strict" in order to make people follow lockdown policies as no government or private offices, plying of vehicles, running of factories and trade will be allowed in the containment zones. No gatherings will be allowed at these locations as well. Police will send back people home if they are found in a public place without wearing a mask.

This comes when the COVID-19 positive cases in the state stood at 8,167 as on Wednesday along with 986 people getting infected and 23 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

People have been insisted to work from home and police will be helping residents of these areas get supply of essentials at their doorsteps. Sufal Bangla stalls will also be visiting these places to help people get fresh vegetables. However, all essential services will continue without any restriction.

"Containment zones were constituted by clubbing affected zones and buffer zones as a spike in COVID-19 cases was noticed in these places. Police have to act strictly in these areas. Since imposing fine is not a solution, police must send back a person home if he or she is found not wearing a mask," said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee adding that some are doing politics over the issue of containment zones as news is being spread that people will be kept indoors once again. But the reality is something else. The strict lockdown will be restricted only to the areas identified as containment zones. Initially, it will be done for seven days and the next course of action will be decided after reviewing the situation. She raised her concern over the high rate of infection in urban, semi-urban areas and in the high-rises.

Banerjee reacted strongly while going through the draft list of containment zones of South 24-Parganas and stated that it has been prepared out of guesswork. "It seems as if it was copied from the voters' list. This is unfair. Have the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police ever visited these places," Banerjee said after directing Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha to ensure it's reviewed before being released on Thursday. She approved the lists of Kolkata, North 24-Parganas and Howrah where there are 25, 95 and 56 containment zones respectively.

Out of the 25 containment zones in Kolkata, six are residential complexes including some in posh South Kolkata along with five slum areas. The police have already started taking moves and placed security barricades in these areas to make people realise the need for staying indoors and maintaining physical distancing even if they come out for an emergency.

Some relaxations will be announced if it is seen that the number of cases in these areas has come down in the next seven days. The lockdown, however, may be extended if the situation worsens.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's administrative review meeting for North and South 24-Parganas scheduled to be held on July 10 and 13 respectively have been rescheduled in August in the wake of the pandemic.