Lockdown in South Dinajpur extended for another seven days

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur district administration has decided to extend the duration of lockdown in containment zones across the district for another seven days till July 26 due to the spike in COVID cases. Notably the lockdown had earlier been declared in containment zones on July 9 by the district administration.



On Sunday, District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal issued an order and announced the extension of lockdown in all broad-based containment zones across the district. As per the order, further decision will be taken depending on the field situation. The administration has also announced the name of four new broad-based containment zones in the district. The total figure goes up to 45 from 41.

According to a source, as COVID-19 cases continue to increase rapidly across the district, the administration has decided to extend the lockdown in the containment zones. The lockdown would be extended by one more week if the situation is not under control.

"It has been proved in the past that total lockdown is unsustainable. The district administration's step to impose lockdown in the containment zones is the only way by which the community spread of the deadly virus can be curbed," said an official.

People are being requested to maintain social distance and wear face masks at public places. The cops are being directed to be strict with those violating norms and send them back home if they are found without masks.

All government and private offices in containment zones except the offices involved in essential and emergency services shall remain closed. The government offices will run 50 percent of the employees at a time. The shops and establishments dealing with essential services shall remain open from 8 am to 12 noon daily.