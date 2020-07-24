Lockdown: Cops tighten screws, arrest atleast 886 norm violators

Kolkata: Kolkata Police ensured complete lockdown on Thursday and has taken stringent action against the violators of the lockdown norms.



Besides enforcing the lockdown, Bidhannagar City Police had made sufficient arrangements of taxis at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport since morning.

According to NSCBI Airport authority, till 7:45 pm on Thursday around 38 flights landed and around 40 flights left the city. This apart, around 8 flights have been cancelled as few of them were clubbed together.

Apart from taxis, special buses and app cabs were also there at the airport to cater the passengers. Sources informed that a good number of passengers had availed their own mode of transport while few availed taxis and buses.

In the city, Kolkata Police started naka checking at several places including major intersections like Shyambazar, Moulali, near HUDCO crossing and Gariahat since 6 am on Thursday. Vehicles which were found on the road were stopped and asked for explanation. Those found on the streets without a valid reason were either returned or arrested. Those who are attached to emergency services and exempted categories were allowed to go after being convinced. In few places like Razabazar and Esplanade area, police used drones to keep a tab on any movement of vehicles and people. Till 6 pm on Thursday 886 people have been arrested for violating 'Complete Safety Restrictions'. Also 552 people have been prosecuted for not wearing masks and 40

people for spitting in public places.

On Wednesday, 205 persons were arrested for violation of lockdown norms along with 336 people prosecuted for not wearing masks and 30 people for spitting in public places. Kolkata Police on Thursday evening again requested people through social media to stay indoors and follow the next lockdown on Saturday.