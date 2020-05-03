Lockdown 3.0: RBU to cancel convocation & Tagore's birth anniversary celebrations

Kolkata: This is perhaps for the first time that Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) will not be able to hold its convocation ceremony on the foundation day of the varsity on May 8, due to the prevailing lockdown situation in the country.



Incidentally, the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore this year is also scheduled on May 8, the same day of the convocation.

"Traditionally, the convocation in our university is held on the day of the foundation day of the university. But this year we are not able to hold the convocation on May 8. We are not in a position as of now to announce any date of the convocation," said Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury, Vice-Chancellor of RBU.

The V-C said that the university will not be holding any cultural programme on May 8 that also marks Tagore's birth anniversary. The day-long rendition of Tagore songs and programme to pay homage to Tagore attracts a large number of people from all parts of the state.

"There will be a small team of 8 to 10 people who will be visiting the Jorasanko campus and pay tribute to Tagore on the day maintaining the parameters of social distancing," he added.

The lockdown in the country has been extended till May 17 while all educational institutions in the state will remain closed till June 25, as a preventive measure to combat the spread of COVID-19 virus.

The 44th annual convocation of the university was held on May 8 last year when the varsity conferred D Litt to noted author Sanjib Chattopadhyay, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh and table maestro Swapan Chaudhuri.

The other awards that were handed over were – West Bengal State Akademi Award for dance to Kalabati Devi, while Maya Ghosh received the same award for drama, noted sitar player Manilal Nag for music and Wasim Kapoor for visual arts.

RBU was founded on May 8, 1962, under the Rabindra Bharati Act to mark the birth centenary of Rabindranath Tagore at his residential house at Kolkata for the advancement of learning and culture particularly in the branches of music, dance and drama.