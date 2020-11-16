Locals thrash 2 after car mows down 25-yr-old woman

Kolkata: Irked over the death of a woman who was hit by a car on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass at Kadapara area on Sunday morning, locals thrashed the driver and another co-passenger travelling in the vehicle and blocked the road for a few hours.



The deceased, identified as Gauri Dey (25) of Duttabad, was declared brought dead at NRS Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, the duo — Aritra Aditya and Arjun Aditya — were rescued by Phoolbagan police station and rushed to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH), from where they were later shifted to a private hospital in Salt Lake.

It has been alleged that Aritra was driving in an inebriated state when the incident took place. When Gauri was crossing the road with her husband Biswajit, she was mowed down by the speeding car halfway. Later, locals surrounded the car and dragged the accused out of the vehicle. The traffic police personnel tried to stop the irate mob from assaulting the accused. The locals started agitating. They were later pacified by senior police officers and the local legislator.

A case has been initiated against the accused under Fatal Squad Traffic Police (FSTP).