Locals stage blockade on tracks; train services hit

KOLKATA: Train services were disrupted in different stations as protestors blocked tracks, demanding reduction in fare on Friday.



According to sources, at 9 am the locals and passengers started staging demonstrations at the Katwa-Amodpur line near Shiblun station. They also demanded that the number of local trains should be increased as only two trains are running on that line. At present ,only two suburban trains are running in that section. This apart, train stoppages should also be increased.

The railway agitation continued for an hour. GRP and RPF personnel from Katwa went to the spot to clear the mob.

Passengers also blocked the Ranaghat-Sealdah down train at Nadia's Ranaghat station , demanding cleanliness.

Meanwhile, Eastern Railway's Stores Department/Belur earned Rs3.78 crore by selling 169 metric tonne of permanent way scrap 145 metric tonne of depot ferrous scrap, 27 metric tonne of depot non-ferrous scrap and 272 metric tonne of other scrap in a single e-auction on December 29, 2021.

Stores department, Sealdah has earned Rs 0.91 crore by selling 222 metric tonne of permanent way of scrap and 1206 number of PSC sleeper in a single e-auction on December 29, 2021. Till date in the financial year 2021-22, ER has already achieved scrap disposal valued Rs 227.69 crore upto December 29, 2021. "The basic objective of selling Railway scrap is to earn revenue by selling of unutilized/non-performing assets and wastages from manufacturing and maintenance activities," said an official of Eastern Railway. He reiterated that the selling of scrap is one of the most important activities of the materials management department.