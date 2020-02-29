Locals refuse to vacate home for E-W Metro work
Kolkata: Residents of four buildings, where cracks were spotted due to East-West Metro tunneling work, refused to vacate the buildings at Bowbazar as notice was served to them for the same.
They informed the officials of the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) that they have their sentiment attached to it. They have also cleared their stand that whatever the situation may be, they will continue to stay in the same buildings.
The cracks in the four buildings were spotted on Friday and it once again led to tension in the area. Engineers of KMRCL visited the spot.
The buildings in which the cracks were spotted are situated at Chaitanya Sen Lane at Bowbazar. In August 2019 when for the first time cracks were spotted in several buildings at Bowbazar when tunneling of East -West Metro was taking place.
