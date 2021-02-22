Locals in Domjur shout 'Go Back' slogans for Rajib

KOLKATA: People in the former constituency of BJP leader Rajib Banerjee—Domjur in Howrah— greeted the latter with 'Go Back' slogans, when he went there to flag off a bike rally on Sunday. It wasn't the first time when Banerjee faced people's resentment in Domjur in the recent past.



Earlier, on February 7, he was shown black flags there. His photographs were garlanded with shoes during a rally.

After resigning from Trinamool Congress (TMC), Banerjee joined BJP on January 30.

The saffron party was scheduled to hold a number of bike rallies at Domjur under the leadership of Banerjee. One of the rallies was to scheduled take place from Boluhati to Parbatipur. But, Banerjee faced 'Go Back' slogans just before starting the scheduled rally near a party office of TMC.

There were a number of microphones using which people shouted the popular TMC slogan, 'Khela Hobe' (game will start). The BJP supporters retaliated with 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans, resulting in chaos in the area.

TMC leader Arup Roy who is also the state Co-Operation minister said: "The protest was a spontaneous reaction of the local people in Domjur."

"The people of Domjur are not approving of his (Banerjee's) shift to the BJP just ahead of the elections. TMC supporters do not have the intention to stop any political party from observing their programme," Roy added.