Locals gherao Suvendu's car, show him black flags

Kolkata: Amid resentment brewing against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram ever since he joined the saffron party, people of Sonachura under Nandigram Assembly constituency gheraoed his car and showed him black flag on Thursday.



People garlanded his photograph with shoes and rallies were taken out against him. Local Panchayat leaders alleged that in December 2017, Adhikari had requested them to join BJP, which they refused. He allegedly told them that to avoid arrest by CBI, he would have to join the BJP. The leaders said: "We did not join and he had threatened us with dire

consequences."

On Thursday afternoon, trouble broke out when Suvendu went to Sonachura to launch a door-to-door campaign. Local residents gheraoed his car and shouted slogans saying that they did not want a traitor from the area. Local Trinamool leaders said Suvendu's popularity had reached rock bottom and he was unable to counter the charges that had been leveled against him.

It may be recalled that while addressing a rally Adhikari said Mamata Banerjee had been contesting from Nandigram seat "to finish his political career."

After Suvendu left the area, a clash broke out between BJP and Trinamool workers following an altercation. Four youths belonging to both the parties sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Petroleum minister went to the hospital and alleged that Trinamool supporters had attacked BJP workers without provocation.

He alleged that under Mamata Banerjee, violence was on the rise in the state. He also appealed to the Election Commission to increase the deployment of Central Forces.