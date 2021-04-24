Locals, BJP workers clash; Arjun Singh's guards 'open fire'

Kolkata: The security guards of BJP MP Arjun Singh allegedly openly fired to quell a mob that got involved in a clash near Belgachhia tram depot on Friday evening.



According to sources, a meeting was organised near Belgachhia tram depot where Singh and candidate of Kashipur-Belgachhia Assembly constituency Sinbaji Singha Roy were present. It has been alleged that after the meeting started a few locals asked the BJP leaders to stop. When BJP workers confronted them, a clash broke out between the saffron party workers and locals.

BJP leaders alleged that the people who had obstructed the meeting were Trinamool Congress-backed goons.

However, Trinamool Congress candidate Atin Ghosh dismissed the allegation and said the saffron party leaders were delivering instigating speech, which locals opposed. Sources claimed that no police permission was obtained for the meeting.

During the clash, Singh's bodyguards allegedly fired a few rounds in the air to disperse the mob. Meanwhile, a large contingent of police force, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Eastern Suburban Division, Ajay Prasad rushed to the spot. To control the situation, police resorted to lathi charge.

The traffic movement was diverted from Shyambazar five point crossing and Duttabagan crossing due to the incident. Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a report from the police on the incident. The poll in Kashipur-Belgachhia is scheduled on April 29.