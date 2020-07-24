Locals beat woman for allegedly killing husband

Kolkata: A woman was assaulted and her hair was cut off by some locals in Kolaghat of East Midnapore on Thursday morning on allegation of murdering her husband.



According to sources, Subrata Das (29) of Kaurchandi village allegedly used to torture his wife Suparna Das regularly in drunken condition.

During several occasions altercations took place between the duo. To solve the matter, on two occasions kangaroo court instructed Subrata not to assault Suparna.

On Wednesday night Subrata allegedly again assaulted his wife following which again a trouble cropped up. Later Suparna and her mother in law went to sleep in the verandah and Subrata slept inside his room.

Late on Wednesday night Subrata's mother woke up and saw her son hanging from the ceiling.

Immediately she woke Suparna up and they brought down Subrata.

Following that Suparna called up the police and narrated the incident. Few moments

later police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy examination.

On Thursday morning when some of Subrata's neighbours came to know about the incident, they alleged that Suparna has murdered him. Few of the locals allegedly dragged Suparna out of her in-law's home and assaulted

her.

They even cut off her hair in order to punish Suparna. After being informed by someone, police reached the village and tried to rescue Suparna. When some of the villagers tried to obstruct police, cops dispersed the mob and rescued

Suparna. Police may lodge a case against those who had assaulted Suparn and obstructed

police.