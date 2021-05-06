Local train services suspended in state from today

KOLKATA: Local train services in the state will remain suspended from May 6 until 'further advice from the state government' to check the spread of the virus.

A total of 1246 suburban trains in both Howrah and Sealdah divisions will remain cancelled after a new set of restrictions were imposed by the state government on Wednesday. Kolkata Metro Railway and road transport services will be reduced by 50 per cent.

"As advised by state government, services of all local, suburban and EMU train services over West Bengal will remain cancelled with effect from May 6, 2021 till further advice. Other Special Trains, Parcel Trains and Freight Trains will continue to run as per schedule," said an official of Eastern Railway. He said passengers of long distance special trains are advised to strictly adhere to Covid protocols notified by state governments and maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour. Eastern Railway was running 1100 local trains in Howrah and Sealdah Division. South Eastern Railway was running 146 local trains in the Howrah Division on a daily basis. "The passenger count of local train passengers in Howrah and Sealdah Division reduced by 20 per cent post COVID-19 pandemic," pointed out the official. Kolkata Metro Railway will run revised services from May 6, 2021. There will be 216 services instead of 238 in the North-South Corridor from Monday to Friday. There will be a total of 216 services instead of 218 on Saturdays and 96 services instead of 100 on Sundays. "Metro rakes will ply at an interval of 10-15 minutes," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway. According to sources in the state Transport department, 1300 buses were plying till Wednesday.