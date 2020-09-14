Local railway forum demand resumption of train services, submit letter

BALURGHAT: A local railway development forum Eklakhi-Balurghat-Rail-O-Unnayan-Committee (EBROUC) submitted a letter to the Divisional Railway Manager of Katihar division demanding immediate resumption of train service from Balurghat.



The copy of the letter was also sent to the MP of Balurghat Dr Sukanta Majumdar.

The general secretary of the forum Pijush Kanti Deb said: "The process of resuming train service in other parts of the country has been initiated by the railway department already but no such process has been started by the concerned department in Balurghat. Having seen the reluctant

attitude of the rail department, we have sent a letter to the DRM of Katihar division demanding immediate resumption of train service from Balurghat by maintaining social distancing norms."

He added: "The people of the region are suffering a lot for the suspension of train service due to pandemic and lockdown. They have to travel frequently to Kolkata and Siliguri for medical, education and official purposes. Following the suspension of train service nearly for about six months, the commuters are depending on bus service covering a long distance."