Local markets to be shifted to empty spaces in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: In a significant move, the district administration has taken the decision to shift local markets temporarily to empty and large spaces in order to control the second wave of Covid infection in Balurghat. According to an official source, at least four local markets will be shifted temporarily.



"Tahabazar will be shifted to Balurghat High School ground which is located just beside Superintendent of Police office while other three markets-Raghunathpur, Chakvrigu and Power-house markets will be shifted to adjacent grounds so that many people can buy things maintaining social distancing norms," the source said. On Friday morning, a group of administrative and police officials-led by Sub-divisional Officer (SDO) of Balurghat, Suman Das Gupta, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Balurghat Somnath Jha and Inspector-in-Charge of Balurghat police station, Arindam Mukherjee, visited the four markets and talked to the traders. The officials reportedly informed them about the shifting. The traders demanded to set up temporary sheds where the markets would be shifted.

"The administration has taken up the decision to shift four markets temporarily in order to curb the menace of the second wave. We have no problem with this shifting but demanded to build temporary sheds on the grounds. The sheds are necessary to avoid either from the scorching heat or rain," said a local trader Mantu Das. District Magistrate C Murugan said the shifting of markets is mandatory.