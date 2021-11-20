Loan sanction camps: 11K get provisional sanction of 'Students' Credit Card'

Kolkata: Around 11,000 students have received the provisional sanction to get the Students' Credit Card through the special "loan sanction camps" held across the state on Saturday. Loan of around Rs 280 crore has been sanctioned.

The next special loan sanctioning camp will be held on January 1, 2022 with a target of sanctioning more than 20,000 credit cards. As many as 176 camps were held at district headquarters, sub-divisions including in Kolkata on Saturday. Banks including Punjab National Bank, State Cooperative Bank, UCO and other banks participated in the camp. Out of 11,000, around 3000 students have received their Students' Credit Card along with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's greetings.