Loan repayment: Pvt bank employees assault customer

KOLKATA: A customer was allegedly assaulted by employees of a private bank regarding an issue of loan repayment in Baranagar area.



According to the man, identified as Bipul Sau of Madhyamgram, last year he had availed the loan from IndusInd bank to buy a two-wheeler. But due to nationwide lockdown, he was given a moratorium facility for three months. After three months, when he again appealed for another three months of moratorium, the bank authority reportedly rejected his appeal.

As he was going through a financial crisis, he failed to pay some of the installments but later continued to pay the monthly installments again, Sau claimed.

Sau alleged that last months, without his consent, the bank authority charged him penalty twice. When he got in touch with the local branch, they reportedly told him to contact the Dunlop branch for a solution. Following this, Sau called up the customer care and requested for repayment of the extra amount charged.

But, the customer care executive reportedly asked him to submit an application regarding the matter. Sau said he went to Madhyamgram police station but cops asked him to submit the application first and then lodge a complaint based on the same.

Sau claimed that when he went to the Dunlop branch and submitted the application, the manager allegedly refused to accept it. When he tried to record a video through social media, he was allegedly assaulted by the bank employees.

Later cops from Baranagar police station arrived and asked both parties to go to the police station.

"The IC of Baranagar police station first heard the bank employees and then asked me about my version. When I started, he literally stopped me in the middle and threatened that he would arrest me. Police also forced me to delete the video from social media," Sau claimed.

After writing an apology letter, Sau was allowed to go. However, he had sent an e-mail to Barrackpore Commissionerate requesting necessary action.