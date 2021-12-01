Load test: Park Street flyover to be closed from Friday night to Monday morning

Kolkata: The Park Street flyover will be closed for four days from 10 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday for conducting load test capacity undertaken by Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC), the custodian of the bridge.

A traffic advisory in this regard was issued on Tuesday that stated that both south and north bound traffic will be debarred from availing the flyover during the period of closure. Both bound vehicles will avail JL Nehru Road for their journey towards north or south.

The state government has decided to take up health audit of five flyovers in the city that are maintained by HRBC. Four other flyovers whose health study will be taken up gradually in phases are Gariahat, AJC Bose Road, Chitpore Lockgate and Nagerbazar. The other flyovers may also be closed from Friday late night till Sunday for their respective load testing capacity. However, considering the heavy movement of traffic along the AJC Bose Road flyover it has been proposed that it will be kept shut only for eight hours.