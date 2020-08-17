Live telecast from Kolkata Zoo starts

Kolkata: The state Forest department has started live telecast of activities of animals at Zoological Garden, Alipore, Kolkata and Padmaja



Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Darjeeling on

Facebook.

"State Forest minister Rajib Banerjee inaugurated the live telecast on August 16,

from Zoological Garden Alipore, Kolkata," said an

official of the state Forest department.

The initiative comes five months after all the zoos across the state were closed as a preventive measure to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Visitors, who are not able to visit Zoos in the state, now onwards be able to watch the telecast through Facebook live everyday from 9 – 10 am and 03 – 04 pm. To watch all the activities of the animals, people should go to the Facebook page of Alipore Zoo and Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park.

In April, Banerjee had also launched visitor friendly mobile app through which 109 species of animals and birds of Alipore Zoological Gardens can be viewed. The app, named e Zoo Kolkata, has been launched keeping in mind the children who are stuck inside their homes amidst

the lockdown.

Apart from a plethora of still pictures and some videos with descriptions of the animals in both English and Bengali, a 360 degree panoramic view will be available through the App.

A zoo map has been integrated in the app in a manner so that a person can easily travel to the enclosure of their choice without any hassle.