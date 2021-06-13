Litterateur Samaresh Majumdar in hosp
Kolkata: Litterateur Samaresh Majumdar has been admitted to a private hospital in the city with a severe infection in the lungs and respiratory system. He has been kept in the intensive care unit (ICU).
The 79-year-old author had been suffering from respiratory distress for some time. He has undergone several tests which include chest X-ray, blood tests, CT scan and Covid test. He has been a patient of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for the past 12 years. According to hospital sources, his health condition is stated to be stable. His Covid report came negative.
