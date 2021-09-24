Liquor shops to remain shut in parts of S Kol due to bypoll in Bhowanipore

Kolkata: Liquor shops and bars in some parts of South Kolkata will remain shut for four days from September 29, with a gap of a day in between, because of by-poll in Bhowanipore area, which is scheduled to be held on September 30.



The liquor shops will remain closed from 6 pm on September 28 till 7 pm of September 30. Again, the shops would remain shut on October 2 — the day of Gandhi Jayanti and October 3 when the counting of votes will take place.

As per the direction, shops will remain closed in New Market, Park Street, Kalighat, Bhowanipore, Alipore, Chetla, Watganj, Ekbalpore, Shakespeare Sarani and Bowbazar areas. According to the liquor shop owners, they would incur losses.

"But, the norms have to be followed as it is essential in this connection," said a liquor shop owner.