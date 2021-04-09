Liquor shops, bars to stay shut in Park Street for 5 days from April 26

kolkata: Liquor shops and bars to remain closed for five consecutive days at Park Street due to the Assembly elections.



At the same time online delivery of liquor on these days will also not be available as it has been prohibited across the state in the areas where "dry day orders" are promulgated.

It will remain closed from April 26 to 29. Park Street falls under Chowringhee Assembly constituency where the election is scheduled to be held on April 29. But the election in the adjacent Bhowanipore Assembly constituency is on April 26. So as per the notification issued by the Collector of Excise of Kolkata (South), all liquor shops and bars will remain closed from April 24 to 7.30 p.m. of April 29.

Similarly, the liquor shops and bars at New Market and Beniapukur area will also remain closed for five consecutive days in the same time period. While the shops at Esplanade, Chandni Chowk and Manicktala will remain closed for two days each in two phases.As per the norms the "retail excise licenses premises" has to be kept closed "during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of the poll within the territorial jurisdiction of the concerned constituency where polls are held". Issuing another notification on April 7, the state Excise Directorate has ordered that "online delivery of liquor" shall also be prohibited in the areas where "dry day orders" are in force.

The West Bengal State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), the sole distributor of liquor in Bengal, has also issued orders by mentioning dates as per the election dates when its depots in respective areas will also remain closed.

The hotel and bar owners have stated that closure of bars and liquor shops for a stretch of five days at Park Street would badly affect their business.