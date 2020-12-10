Link train for Kol to resume from Balurghat on Dec 17

Balurghat: The link train from Balurghat that connects Kolkata bound Gour Express from Malda will resume its operations from December 17 as COVID-19 cases are declining in the region, said officials of Northeast Frontier Railway.



The process of reservation has already started.

Meanwhile, Kolkata-Balurghat Tebhaga Express has already started running recently. Prior to its resumption, trial services were conducted between Eklakhi and Balurghat for checking of the lines. Supporters of the Trinamool Congress party had also demanded resumption of the connecting train from Balurghat to Malda.

The party had staged demonstrations in different parts of the district, demanding the train service. The frontal TMC leaders had also threatened of a continuous stir from December 10 if the demand was not fulfilled.

"Following our continuous agitation, the rail board and the central government were forced to resume the service. Our party members had earlier staged a demonstration at Balurghat rail station. The people of the district along with the members of a local railway development forum Eklakhi-Balurghat Rail O Unnayan Committee took part in the demonstration," said Subhas Chaki, the district coordinator of Trinamool Congress for South Dinajpur.

According to Chaki, the BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar had done nothing regarding the matter.

The general secretary of Eklakhi-Balurghat Rail O Unnayan Committee Pijush Kanti Deb has expressed satisfaction over resumption of the service.

"We have sent several letters to the officials of NF Railways, demanding the resumption of the link train so that the passengers from the district can board Gour Express from Malda. It is good to see that the train will resume its service from December 17. We have also demanded two trains — one from Balurghat to Delhi and another from Balurghat to Chennai — to the rail board," he said.