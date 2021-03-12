Link-man of BJP leader under cop radar in Pamela drug case

KOLKATA: The investigating officials of the New Alipore drug seizure case are trying to find out the person who introduced Amrita Singh to BJP leader Rakesh Singh.



According to sources, Amrita and Rakesh met each other in a night club during 2019.

As Amrita was close to several Disk Jockeys (DJ) and other people who go to such night clubs.

Cops are interrogating Amrita to know the person's name behind their meeting. Cops are also trying to find out whether any more people are involved in the drug supply chain or not.

Meanwhile, the Superintendents of Presidency and Alipore Women's correctional homes submitted reports regarding the safety of BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami and her friends. They have claimed that Goswami and other two accused are being given adequate security in the correctional homes.

Earlier Goswami and her friend's lawyer Kailash Tamoli had appealed for shifting them on grounds of less security.