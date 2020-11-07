Liluah incident: Tension in Howrah after agitating BJP workers scuffle with cops

Kolkata: Tension ran high in Howrah during an agitation of the BJP on Saturday afternoon protesting against the police for detaining four of their workers in connection with a clash that took place at Liluah.



Police had to chase the BJP workers by raising their lathis to disperse the mob when they started agitating in front of the city police's headquarters.

Four BJP workers were detained in connection with a clash that took place at Liluah on Saturday morning.

In protest of the arrest, the BJP workers started agitation at Howrah in the evening.

Meanwhile, two persons — Bhola Sardar and Sani Das — were arrested on Saturday in connection with an incident of the bombing at Duttabad near Labony bus stand that took place on November 1. Materials used for making bombs were seized from them.

Bhola claimed that both of them are BJP workers while the party's leadership has claimed that none of their workers are involved in any such incident.