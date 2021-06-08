Liluah clash: Cop shot; 5 arrested

Kolkata: Five miscreants were arrested during raids conducted throughout Monday night after a Sub-Inspector (SI) of Liluah police station was shot while trying to stop a group clash.

On Sunday night a local businessman of Belgachia road, Santosh Mukhiya died of cardiac arrest. Trouble cropped up while his body was being taken to a crematorium for last rites, a group of miscreants started shouting abusive words about Mukhiya. When they protested, the groups clashed. Cops from Golabari police station rushed to spot and controlled the situation.

But again trouble cropped up on Monday night in after the groups clashed again with sharp weapons and fire arms. When police personnel from Liluah police station went to the spot, miscreants fired a few rounds and a bullet hit SI Suman Ghosh on his left leg. He was rushed to a hospital quickly where he has been admitted. A large contingent of police force along with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) brought the situation under control later.