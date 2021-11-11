'Light to moderate showers to hit city this weekend'

KOLKATA: The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city this weekend due to a low pressure over southeast Bay of Bengal.



"It will get marginally warmer as the mercury rises. But we expect drizzles from Friday night," said the weather official.

According to the MeT office, the minimum temperature may rise above 20 degrees from Thursday. Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 19.7 degree Celcius on Wednesday.

The lowest temperature in the city on Tuesday registered at 18.9 degree Celsius which is 2 degree below normal. On Monday the lowest temperature in Kolkata remained at around 18.3 degree Celsius.

A low pressure system has moved towards the Tamil Nadu coast. A low pressure trough is set to form between Odisha and Bangladesh that will converge with the low pressure system as it hits land on Friday night.

This will cause rainfall that is expected to continue on Saturday and Sunday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore pointed out that cold wind entering Bengal from North Western parts of the country would be interrupted from Thursday due to the low pressure that will intensify further.