'Lifestyle changes lead to rise in diabetes cases in the Hills'

darjeeling: There is a marked change in pattern of diabetes in the Hills. Incidence of diabetes amidst the rural populace has shot up over the years. Doctors blame it on change in lifestyle.



"The Hill populace, especially from the rural belts, were very fit. At present the incidence of diabetes among the rural populace is very high. Moving away from local lifestyle could be a major contributory factor to this," feels Dr. Devendra Pradhan, in-charge of the Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) centre at the Darjeeling District Hospital.

Talking to Millennium Post on the occasion of World Diabetes Day, Dr. Pradhan stated: "Earlier people in the Hills, especially from the rural belt used to walk a lot, eat healthy local cuisine including greens and fermented food. They were fit. Now with affluence; easy access to vehicles as well as packaged food and beverages there is a noted change in lifestyle. This is leading to a rise in diabetes cases, even amongst the rural populace. Even while doing a NCD camp in Sandakphu (12000 ft) we found that many were suffering from Diabetes."

The NCD is under the National Programme for Control of Diabetes Cancer and Stroke. The NCD undertakes free screening of Diabetes and Hypertension along with a separate Oncology unit that provides free chemotherapy at the Darjeeling district hospital. The clinic remains open 6 days a week from Monday to Saturday. On an average around 110 patients are checked daily. "We provide free diabetes and hypertension medicine also. Under the National Programme for Healthcare for the Elderly, free inhalers are also provided for Chronic Pulmonary Obstructive disease," stated Dr. Pradhan. On an average, one in 5 adult suffers from Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus in the state, experts claimed.

"Hypertension is also on the rise in the Hills. Under the Indian Hypertension Control Initiative we are providing protocol based treatment for diabetes and hypertension. Patients are provided with a card known as the BP Passport that records Blood Pressure and Diabetes data of the last 14 months. This data is uploaded in the server and can be made available anywhere by scanning the QR Code on the BP Passport card," stated Dr. Dipak Sharma of the NCD.