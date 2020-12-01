Life certificate submission date extended till Feb 28

Kolkata: The state government extended the date of submitting life certificate for pensioners till February 28 considering the Covid situation.



As per existing rules, people receiving pension from the state government are required to submit life certificates in the month of November every year to the

concerned treasuries or pension disbursing banks.

Considering the ongoing pandemic situation and the vulnerability of elderly people to Covid, the decision has been taken that in the current year all

the pensioners or family pensioners may submit life certificate by February 28 in

2021. During the extended period, the pension will be continued to be paid by the disbursing authorities without any interruption.

But the treasuries or banks will stop disbursing pension from the month of March 2021 in case life certificate is not submitted before February 28 in 2021.The move has been appreciated by the retired government employees as the state

government has considered their plea and extended the date of submission of life certificate till February 28 in 2021.