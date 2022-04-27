Lies being spread against Bengal: BJP MP Arjun Singh defends state govt's stand against jute price cap

kolkata: Arjun Singh, BJP MP from Barrackpore on Wednesday criticised the Centre for circulating lies against the state government over the fixing of the upper limit of the price of jute.



Singh alleged that on November 26 and December 6, the Jute Commission had held two meetings. Following the meetings,

Jute Commissioner Malay Chandan Chakraborty had claimed that the state government had agreed to the price fixed by the Centre which is Rs 6000 per quintal.

Singh said this information is baseless. The state government did not accept the proposal. Singh had written to Central Textile minister Piyush Goyal and requested him to withdraw the decision to fix the upper limit of the price of Jute. Goyal, however, did not listen to him.

Singh has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and urged her to take steps to save the jute industry.

There are 17 Jute mills in Barrackpore and seeked the intervention of the Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

He also agreed to take part in the movement launched by the state government against the arbitrary fixation of the upper limit of the price of jute.

Rubbishing the speculation that he might join TMC, Singh said: "This has

nothing to do with joining Trinamool. I have protested against the lies spread against the state government."