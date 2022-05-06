Licenses of over 31K motorists recommended for suspension

kolkata: Driving license of 31,659 motorists were recommended for suspension after they were caught and prosecuted for drunk driving, riding two wheelers without wearing helmets and triple riding during February and March.



According to the data of Kolkata Traffic Police, 1776 motorists were prosecuted during February and 1294 were prosecuted during March for drunk driving.

Among them driving licences of 889 offenders were up for suspension including 446 in February and 443 in March.

During February 20,170 two wheeler riders were prosecuted for not wearing helmets.

Among them, driving licences of 3876 offenders were recommended for suspension by the prosecuting officers.

The figure of prosecution for triple riding was 4157 in February and 4503 in March. Among them driving licences of 1134 in February and 1452 in March were recommended for suspension.

These apart it has been noticed that serious violation of traffic rules that can lead to major accidents have also increased.

In February 682 motorists were prosecuted for violating the central line.

The figure jumped to 945 in March.

Prosecution figure of no entry violation was 1002 in February which jumped to 2296 in March.

Also for violating traffic signals, 8956 people were booked during February.

In March the figure jumped to 9997. Recently, the fines for traffic violations were increased by the state government.