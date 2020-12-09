License of pvt hosps empanelled under Swasthya Sathi will be cancelled if card holder is refused admission, says Hakim

Kolkata: Chairman Board of Administrators Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim assured people that private hospitals empanelled under the Swasthya Sathi scheme of the state government cannot refuse to admit patients and will face strict consequence to the extent



of getting their license cancelled against such refusal.

"The beneficiaries of Swasthya Sathi are being provided a booklet in which the list of empanelled private hospitals is clearly mentioned. There is a toll free number at the backside of the card. If any private hospital refuse admission to a card holder he/ she should immediate call at that number and the state government may go to the extent of cancelling the license of that medical establishment," said Hakim addressing a Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) camp at the Hemchandra Library campus at

Kidderpore.

West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) may recommend cancellation of license of a hospital against violations of state Health department's treatment protocol circulated among the private hospitals and the latter may act accordingly.

"People with Swasthya Sathi cards are getting free treatment at state government hospitals and the state Health department has given clear cut directions to the private hospitals regarding treatment such card holders. So if we come across allegations of flouting of such directive, action will be taken accordingly," WBCERC chairperson Justice (Retired) Ashim Kumar Banerjee said. Hakim has been visiting camps in different parts of the city on a daily basis to supervise Duare Sarkar camps .

Apart from Swasthya Sathi, the Duare Sarkar initiative that has began from December 1 is disseminating the benefits of 10 other schemes including Khadya Sathi, Caste Certificates, Sikshashree, Jai Johar, Taposili Bandhu, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Aikyashree, MGNREGA and Krishak Bandhu.