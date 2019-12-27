LF and Cong jointly organise protest rally against NRC
Kolkata: The Left Front and Congress have jointly organised a rally in the city to protest against the implementation of NRC, following the footsteps of Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee.
Leaders and supporters from both the parties took out a rally from Subodh Mallick Square and it ended at Mahajati Sadan on Friday afternoon. The leaders of both the parties pitched their voice to protest against Centre's decision to implement NRC and CAA. Trinamool Congress Supremo Banerjee took part in a number of protest rallies in the city sending across a strong message that her government would not implement CAA and NRC in the state.
The opposition leaders have also showed up on Friday and tried to form a public opinion against the CAA and NRC which they claim as 'anti people'.
Prominent leaders from the Left and Congress took part in the rally. The Pradesh Congress president Somen Mitra said the Centre has been confusing people about CAA. Pradip Bhattacharya, RS MP from Congress said they had sought a clarification from the Centre but received no convincing answer. Both Congress and Left Front leaders threatened a bigger movement against the NRC and CAA in future.
(Image from asianage.com)
