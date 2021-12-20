Let us pledge 'to usher in a New Dawn' for Goa: Mamata

Kolkata: Extending her greetings to the people of Goa on the state's 60th liberation day, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Sunday once again gave a call to the people "to usher in a new dawn" for the beautiful coastal state.



"Greetings to all my Goan brothers and sisters on the 60th #GoaLiberationDay. I salute the supreme sacrifice of all our freedom fighters. On this momentous occasion, come let us pledge to usher in a New Dawn for our beautiful state and honour their sacrifice," Banerjee tweeted on Sunday.

The Goa Liberation Day is celebrated in commemoration of the Indian armed forces freeing Goa from Portuguese rule and the day also marks India's complete freedom from European rule.

Banerjee visited Goa, which is going to the polls in February 2022, twice in the past two months. During her recent visit on December 15, she had urged each and every one of the state to come together irrespective of their religion and community to save Goa from the BJP, which is ruling the state presently. Claiming that the 'sun has started setting' for the BJP in states including Goa and Uttar Pradesh, she gave the slogan: "Save Goa from disaster".

Trinamool Congress, which has gone for pre-poll alliance with the state's oldest regional party Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), has already announced its intention to contest on all the 40 seats in Goa in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

This comes when two former Chief Ministers of Goa Luizinho Falerio and Churchill Alemao, who is the sitting MLA from Benaulim, already joined Trinamool Congress.

Earlier, during her visit to Goa on October 28, Banerjee had assured the people of Goa that Trinamool Congress would fight against the divisive forces and work to break a new dawn for the BJP-run state.