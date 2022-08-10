Let us celebrate the ethnic & cultural diversity of our great country: CM on Adivasi Divas

kolkata: Biswa Adivasi Divas was held in all the blocks in Bengal with great enthusiasm.



There were cultural programmes and seminars which had been attended by the ministers and senior state government officials.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "On this International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, let us celebrate the ethnic and cultural diversity of our great country. Let us acknowledge and uphold all the indigenous communities for their invaluable contributions to the society and environment."

She further tweeted: "GoWB has always ensured welfare and upliftment of tribal communities through several schemes like Shikshashree, Jai Johar, Chaa Sundari, Lakshmir Bhandar, and creation of Tribal Development Dept. among others. We will continue to honour them and protect their rights."

After coming to power in 2011, Mamata Banerjee took a special drive to issue caste certificates. Earlier, people had to run from pillar to post to get caste certificates.

Camps had been organised in different districts to issue caste certificates.

To revive tribal folk culture, musical instruments like Dhamsa and Madol were distributed among the artists free of cost. The state government not only gave stipends to the folk artistes but they were also given regular programmes at the fairs organised by different state government departments.