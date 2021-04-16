Let the year 1428 be safe, happy and peaceful, says Mamata

Kolkata: Kolkata on the first day of Bengali New Year witnessed a mammoth rally led by Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee campaigning for her party candidates in Beliaghata, Maniktala, Jorasanko and Chowringhee Assembly constituencies covering vast areas of eastern and central parts of the city.



Jaya Bachchan, who is campaigning for TMC candidates for the past few days, attended the procession that started from near Alo Chaya Cinema Hall at Beliaghata and ended near Bow Bazar branch of Bank of India.

TMC's candidates Nayna Bandyopadhyay (Chowringhee), Paresh Paul (Beliaghata), Vivek Gupta (Jorasanko) and Sadhan Pande (Maniktala) accompanied Banerjee when she was leading the rally in her wheelchair.

Thousands of people and party workers from all the four constituencies attended the rally that passed through Phoolbagan, Kankurgachi, Manicktala, Amherst Street and Sradhananda Park.

At the end of the rally Banerjee extended her Bengali New Year greetings saying that let everyone's live in peace and prosperity. Quoting Rabindranath Tagore's, she tweeted: "Naba anandey jago aaji nabobikirpn-e subhro sundor priti-ujjwal nirmal jibon-e. Love and gratitude to all on Bengali New Year. Let 1428 be safe, happy and peaceful," she tweeted.

Women standing along CIT road were found blowing conch shells welcoming the party supremo and expressing their gratitude for the steps taken up by her for their empowerment through different state-run schemes. The party workers were found shouting "khela hobe" slogan while a large section of elderly people were also found coming out of their houses to get a glimpse of the TMC chairperson. Monotosh Manna, a resident of Kankurgachi, was found looking at the rally passing the area.

He said: "There is nothing to give a second thought as Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye."

TMC candidates where the election is scheduled to take place in sixth, seventh and eighth phases including at North 24-Parganas, Nadia, South Dinajpur and Birbhum also has used the first day of Bengali New Year to reach out to the people in different unique ways urging their support for uninterrupted development and sustenance of peace in Bengal.