Let states take call on holding final yr exams: Mamata to PM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, urging him to re-examine the University Grants Commission (UGC) directive that mandated final examinations in colleges and universities by September-end, in contrast to its earlier advisory issued on April 29 which had clearly stated that the guidelines are advisory and suggestive in nature.



The UGC, by its revised guideline issued on July 6, had asked all the universities and colleges in the country to compulsorily complete the terminal semester examinations by the end of September. Presenting the case in Bengal, in her letter, Banerjee wrote that in view of the sharp rise in Coronavirus cases in the country and "considering such unforeseen, uncertain and challenging situation", the state government after extensive consultation with all Vice-Chancellors had issued an advisory on July 27 to all stated-aided universities and colleges keeping in mind the health, safety and future of students. The advisory provides "due weightage to the internal assessment and the performance of the candidates in the previous semesters in order to ensure transparency".

Moreover, the advisory has a "provision for holding special exams after the situation gets normalised, for such students, who wish to appear for a formal examination instead of the alternate evaluation method".

She also stated that the universities and the colleges aided by the state government have already taken steps as per the advisory used by the state Higher Education department. She said the students and their parents have overwhelmingly appreciated the advisory issued on June 27. Banerjee added: "Receiving hundreds of e-mails from the students and the teaching community raising their concern of holding examinations, as per the revised guidelines issued by UGC, compelling me to take up the matter with your good office."

She felt that in view of the prevailing situation, the revised guidelines of the UGC will only adversely affect the interest of the students across the country. Many states have already expressed their concern and disagreement with the new guidelines issued by the UGC. Stating that students were the future of the nation, she wrote: "We must take proper care of their physical and mental well being. They should not feel upset."