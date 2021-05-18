Leopard strays into a locality in Siliguri, triggers panic

Darjeeling: A leopard strayed into a three-storeyed house in Siliguri on Monday. It was later rescued by forest personnel and taken to the Bengal Safari park. Three persons suffered injuries in the incident.



It occurred at Samar Nagar at Champasari in Siliguri. A leopard was spotted in the area on Monday morning. According to local residents, the leopard mauled a man in the Netaji Subash Uddyan. It then attacked two girls. All three were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The leopard then climbed the boundary wall and entered a house in the same area at around 10 am. "My tenant raised the alarm that a leopard had entered the building and was hiding in the staircase. I immediately locked the collapsible gate and asked the tenants not to come out. The leopard was trapped in the building," stated Naina Singh Chettri, the owner of the house.

He then informed the Pradhan Nagar Police. They arrived and cordoned off the area. A large crowd had gathered to see the trapped leopard. The police in turn informed the Forest department.

Forest personnel arrived from the Sukna Wildlife under the Kurseong Division.

They tried to net the leopard but could not. After near three hours of cat and mouse game, the leopard was tranquilized, netted and taken away.

"It is a full grown, four-year-old male leopard. It has been taken to the Bengal Safari Park," stated S Sherpa, DFO, Kurseong.

The leopard could have strayed in from the forest, feel forest personnel. The Gulma forest is located around 4 km away from the area. There are tea gardens in the locality also, which are favourite haunts of leopards.