Leopard carcass recovered from Nagrakata

darjeeling: A leopard carcass was recovered from Nagrakata in the Jalpaiguri district on Friday.



Morning walkers spotted the carcass on the road connecting Totapara to Jalapara on Friday morning.

They immediately informed the forest department. Forest personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the carcass. According to forest officials, the carcass was of a sub adult male leopard.

It bore a deep injury mark on the head from where it could have bled to death.

A forest official stated that prima facie the leopard could have been hit by a speeding vehicle when it came out of the tea garden onto the road.

Totapara, Mogolkata tea gardens are located in the vicinity and the busy road connects to Banarhat.

In the past also there have been numerous incidents of leopards and other animals being injured by speeding vehicles, especially during the night. "However the exact cause of death can be only ascertained after we receive the postmortem report," stated Subasish Rai, Ranger, Binnaguri Wildlife Division.