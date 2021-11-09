Legislators fondly remember minister Subrata Mukherjee

Kolkata: People's representatives across party lines remembered Subrata Mukherjee at the floor of the Bengal Assembly on Monday. Mukherjee passed away on Friday night following a massive heart attack.



A special resolution was tabled in the Assembly with Speaker Biman Banerjee referring to Mukherjee as a "bright star" in the history of parliamentary democracy. He said that Mukherjee was a multi-faceted personality, who contributed to the trade union movement, both at the national and international level. He added that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been so grief-stricken that she could not bear to attend the session.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee said that Mukherjee's sudden death is a great loss for him both personally and politically. "During my tryst in student politics, Subrata Da was my constant guide. I blindly followed his instructions. He was my political guru, he was my Borda (elder brother) too. There is no word to describe his political and administrative acumen. It is sad that he will never be sitting next to me in the Assembly again," he lamented.

Senior legislators Manas Bhuniya and Sobhandeb Chattopadhay burst into tears at the Assembly floor while reminiscing Mukherjee.

"In Bengal politics, there can be no research, discussion or history without Subrata Da. I would request Speaker to hold any special programme, if possible for paying tribute to Mukherjee," Bhunia said.

"It is hard to believe that Subrata Da in not with us," Chattopadhyay said.

Firhad Hakim while paying his tribute described him as a witty and sociable person, who was adored by people. Leader of the Opposition and BJP legislator Suvendu Adhikari fondly remembered the deceased leader as a "family friend", whose name will be etched in history of Bengal politics. BJP legislators Manoj Tigga and Mihir Goswami, ISF legislator Naushad Siddiqui also spoke on the occasion.

All members observed silence for two minutes as a mark of respect. The speaker later adjourned the House for the day.