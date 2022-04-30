Legendary actress Madhabi Mukherjee hospitalised

Kolkata: Veteran actor Madhabi Mukherjee was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Friday with weakness and a history of persistent anemia and uncontrolled diabetes.



A series of medical tests were performed on the 80-year-old legendary actor to find out the cause of chronic ailments. "She is in room air and her vitals are stable. A team of doctors is keeping a close watch on her health status," reads a press statement issued by the private hospital.

Mukherjee has acted in several critically acclaimed Bengali films, including Charulata.

She had won the National Film Award for 'best actress' for her performance in Diba Ratrir Kabya.

Some of her well-known films are Mrinal Sen's Baishey Shravan, Ritwik Ghatak's Subarnarekha and Meghe Dhaka Tara.

She acted in Mahanagar, Ghare Baire and Kapurush under the direction of Satyajit Roy.

A senior official of the private hospital added that she has been kept under monitoring and she is hemodynamically stable.