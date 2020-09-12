Legal steps in connection with Arjun Singh's 'fake news'

Kolkata: The West Bengal Police have taken stringent action in connection with the incident in which BJP MP Arjun Singh had allegedly spread a "fake news" regarding an accident of fire at a Kali temple at Naoda in Murshidabad.



It was on September 1, when Singh had tweeted some photographs and claimed in the same social post that "The jihadi nature of Didi's politics is now hell bent on destroying Hindu religion and culture. See how one religious group has attacked and destroyed a temple and burned the idol of Maa Kali in Murshidabad area of West Bengal. Shameful."

This comes despite the temple authorities had clearly stated that the incident of fire was a mere accident and there was nothing communal in it. Secretary of the temple, Sukhdeb Vajpayee, also gave a written statement stating it to be a "mere accident".

The West Bengal police too marked Singh's post as "Misleading" in its twitter handle and clearly stated that "legal action is being taken. Please don't get carried away by misleading, provocative and mischievous posts".