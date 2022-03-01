Left trying to politicise student's death: TMCP

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) students' wing on Monday took out a rally in the city protesting against the alleged efforts by Left and other organisations to politicise the death of student leader Anis Khan.



Trinamool Chhatra Parishad state president Trinankur Bhattacharya, Trinamool Youth Congress leader Debangshu Bhattacharya were in the forefront of the rally, in which thousands of students walked 4 km from Ramlila Maidan at Entally to Mayo Road. 'Left and some other organisations are trying to politicise Anis' unfortunate death. They are trying to create lawlessness," Trinankur Bhattacharya said. Saayoni Ghosh, TMCP president, said: "We want the truth to come out. The violence unleashed by the SFI and DYFI supporters should be condemned."

Debangshu said: "The youth and student community of the state reiterate their resolve to be on West Bengal chief minister's side in every step taken by her, including in the Anis Khan death probe. We will foil the game plan of the vested interests who want to push Bengal backward."

Meanwhile, Uluberia Dakshin MLA and minister Pulak Roy met Anis Khan's father at his Amta residence.