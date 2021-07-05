Left should start from scratch: CPI(M) leader Kanti Ganguly

KOLKATA: Veteran CPI (M) leader Kanti Ganguly demanded that all the committees of the Left party should be dismantled immediately and the party should start from scratch.



Ganguly has written a letter to Left Front chairman Biman Bose and CPI(M) state secretary Surya Kanta Mishra regarding the matter. Bose will meet Ganguly on July 6 to discuss the issue.

It may be mentioned that CPI(M) has issued strictures to Tanmay Bhattacharya and asked not to criticise the party and appear on television shows. Ganguly said time had come when a thorough inquiry should be conducted in the poll debacle of the party.

"A stem branch reform is required to save the party. All the committees should be dismantled and the party should start from scratch."

Ganguly, a powerful leader of South 24-Parganas, lost in 2011. In the recently concluded Assembly election, he lost from Raidighi. He said: "Winning two or three seats is not important. We should try to find out why there is so much erosion in the vote bank." The letter has created a furore within the CPI(M).