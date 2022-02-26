Left creating trouble to stay politically significant: TMC

KOLKATA: Condemning the alleged 'narrow politics' being played by the Left in connection to the death case of Anis Khan, Kunal Ghosh, state secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Friday said the behavior of supporters of the Students' Federation of India ( SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India ( DYFI) was uncalled for.



He said such behavior was uncalled for as the state government had already set up Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the death and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had assured that those involved in the matter would not be spared.

"CPI(M) has lost contact with people and this was reflected in the Assembly election held in 2021 and in the subsequent by-elections and civic polls. To remain politically significant, CPI(M) was creating trouble. This will further dissociate the party from the masses," he said.

Meanwhile, the supporters of SFI and DYFI tried to break the barricades and enter Amta police station demanding impartial inquiry into the alleged murder of Anis Khan on Friday afternoon. They gathered outside the police station and shouted slogans against police. They alleged that the state government was trying to shield policemen involved in the alleged murder of Khan. A large contingent of police arrived at the spot to bring the situation under control. Biman Bose, Left Front chairman, and Suryakanta Misra, state CPI(M) secretary went to the house of the deceased.