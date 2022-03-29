'Left & BJP have struck clandestine pact to defeat TMC'

kolkata: Ahead of the bypolls in Asansol and Ballygunge, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders alleged that a clandestine pact had taken place between the CPI(M) and the BJP in both of these constituencies, where by-elections will be held on April 12.



Party leaders preferring anonymity said in Ballygunge BJP and CPI(M) struck a deal to defeat Babul Supriyo. Saira Shah Halim, wife of Dr Fuad Halim, is the CPI(M)'s candidate in Ballygunge while Keya Ghosh is the BJP candidate.They said out of seven wards that fall under Ballygunge Assembly seat, five were minority dominated.

These wards are 60,61,64, 65 and 68. In these wards, CPI(M) has some control. In the minority dominated areas, both the CPI(M) and BJP were playing communal cards, they alleged. CPI(M) has raised the issue that how Babul Supriyo— who is an outsider and until recently was a part of the communal BJP— could be fielded as a Trinamool candidate. In the minority dominated areas, the BJP supporters would cast their votes in favour of CPI (M), they claimed. Thus, BJP had fielded a weak candidate.

In 2021 Assembly election, Trinamool nominee got 71 per cent vote while the BJP got 21 per cent and CPI(M) got 6 per cent.

In Asansol, the CPI(M) has fielded Partha Mukherjee, a former DYFI leader, while the BJP's nominee is Agnimitra Paul, party's MLA from Asansol South. CPI(M) would transfer its vote in favour of Paul, sources claimed.

In 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP got 51.16% while the CPIM got 7.08% and Trinamool got 35%.

Trinamool laders in Asansol said after 2019 the situation had changed in the industrial town. In 2021 Assembly election, Trinamool got five out of seven Assembly seats.

In 2022 Municipal election, Trinamool got 91 seats out of 103 seats while the BJP got 7 seats, Congress got 3 seats, CPI(M) got 2 seats and others got 3 seats. They maintained that there had been massive erosion of support base after Babul Supriyo left the party. They maintained that Shatrughan Sinha's, who is a TMC candidate from Asansol, victory is a matter of time.