Left announces list, JNU's Aishe Ghosh gets ticket from Jamuria

KOLKATA: Moving beyond its stereotyped image of being 'burdened with old leaders', the Left Front announced its candidate list on Wednesday for the remaining six phases of the Assembly elections featuring some fresh faces. Among the young leaders, 26-year-old Aishe Ghosh, who made headlines after being injured on the JNU campus last year, got a ticket. A SFI leader, Ghosh will contest from Jamuria in West Burdwan.



Meanwhile, Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF) are yet to announce their candidates on a number of seats.

The Left fielded known faces like Sujan Chakraborty from Jadavpur seat, Ashok Bhattacharya from Siliguri, Md. Salim from Chanditala in Hooghly and Kanti Ganguly from Raidighi seat in South 24-Parganas to name a few. Among the seats in Kolkata and its adjoining areas Fuad Halim will contest from Ballygunge, Rupa Bagchi from Maniktala, Satarup Ghosh from Kasba while Congress will contest from Chowranghee, Bhowanipore and Jorasanko seats. Interestingly, the Entally seat has been left for ISF. DYFI state president Minakshi Mukherjee will contest from Nandigram seat where Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari are contesting. Saptarshi Deb will contest from Rajarhat—Newtown. In some seats, however, particularly in North Bengal the allies have not been able to reach a consensus.