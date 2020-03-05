'Leave India' notice: Kolkata HC hears writ plea of JU Polish student
A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday heard the writ petition of Polish student Kamil Sedchinski who had been asked to leave India by the Union Home Ministry. Sedchinski is a postgraduate comparative literature student of Jadavpur University.
On February 22, Sedchinski was sent a notice by the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, and was asked to leave the country within 15 days, most likely for participating in rallies against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya heard the submission of Sedchinski's lawyer, former Advocate General Jayanta Mitra, and will hear the submission of the ministry's counsel, Firoz Edulji. However, Mitra declined to reveal the details of the case. "I can't say anything as the case is subjudice."
Sedchinski on Tuesday had moved the court claiming that he did not directly take part in any movement against the Indian government.
(Inputs from indianexpresss.com and Image from livemint.com)
